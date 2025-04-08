Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp' Makes History on International Booker Shortlist

Banu Mushtaq’s short story collection 'Heart Lamp', translated from Kannada by Deepa Bhasthi, is shortlisted for the International Booker Prize 2025. It is the first Kannada title to achieve this feat, celebrated for its vivid depiction of Muslim women's experiences in southern India, highlighting social and political struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:57 IST
Banu Mushtaq's short story compilation 'Heart Lamp', a vivid exploration of family and community tensions through the lens of Muslim women in southern India, has been shortlisted for the prestigious International Booker Prize 2025.

This marks a milestone as it is the first Kannada work to reach this stage, attracting judges with its witty and evocative narratives. Translated by Deepa Bhasthi, 'Heart Lamp' competes among six global titles for the coveted prize.

The recognition celebrates the growing significance of Indian regional literature and highlights the crucial role of translation in broadening literary horizons. The winning title will be announced on May 20, 2025, at a ceremony in London's Tate Modern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

