Chitrapataka: Maharashtra's First International Marathi Film Festival

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar unveiled the logo of the state's first-ever International Marathi Film Festival, dubbed 'Chitrapataka', set to be held from April 21 to 24 at Mumbai's P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy.

According to Shelar, 'Chitrapataka' signifies the essence of Marathi cinema transcending boundaries, embodied in the festival's logo that features a Mavla holding a banner and a reel-shaped shield. This initiative is a joint effort by the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation, and the P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy.

The festival will showcase 41 films of diverse genres and host panel discussions, interviews, and workshops. An exhibition chronicling the legacy of Marathi cinema will also be featured. The event seeks to unite filmmakers and audiences, aiming to elevate Marathi cinema to international acclaim. Registration is free and available online or onsite.

