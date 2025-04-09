Strengthening Ties: President Murmu's Historic Visit to Portugal

President Droupadi Murmu wrapped up a significant two-day visit to Portugal, reinforcing diplomatic ties through discussions with Portuguese leaders and engaging the Indian diaspora. This visit represents a new chapter in the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

The diplomacy, rooted in historical and cultural bonds, contributes to the broader India-EU strategic partnership. The collaboration also extends to Lusophone countries, showcasing India's integral role in the Community of Portuguese Language Countries.

Enhancing this bilateral relationship, President Murmu met with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and the National Assembly's head, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco. She also paid her respects at Gandhi-related sites and interacted with the Comunidade Hindu, acknowledging their historical migration post-Mozambique decolonization.

(With inputs from agencies.)