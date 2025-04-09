Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: President Murmu's Historic Visit to Portugal

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Portugal bolstered diplomatic ties, emphasizing historical and cultural connections. Engaging with Indian diaspora and Portuguese leadership, the visit fostered India-EU cooperation. Significant interactions included meetings with Portugal's Prime Minister and National Assembly, highlighting mutual interests and cultural links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 09-04-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 02:54 IST
  • Portugal

President Droupadi Murmu wrapped up a significant two-day visit to Portugal, reinforcing diplomatic ties through discussions with Portuguese leaders and engaging the Indian diaspora. This visit represents a new chapter in the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

The diplomacy, rooted in historical and cultural bonds, contributes to the broader India-EU strategic partnership. The collaboration also extends to Lusophone countries, showcasing India's integral role in the Community of Portuguese Language Countries.

Enhancing this bilateral relationship, President Murmu met with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and the National Assembly's head, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco. She also paid her respects at Gandhi-related sites and interacted with the Comunidade Hindu, acknowledging their historical migration post-Mozambique decolonization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

