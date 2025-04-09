Left Menu

Ayodhya's Ram Temple Gears Up for 'Ram Darbar' Installation in May

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to install a Ram Darbar next month. While not a consecration ceremony, the event will involve religious rituals and mark the temple's completion. The installation includes the Ram statue and is scheduled for May 23. Devotees can visit from June 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is preparing for the installation of a 'Ram Darbar' next month, with the event scheduled to open for devotees on June 6. Although this will involve religious rituals, Nripendra Mishra, the temple construction committee chief, clarified it would not be a consecration ceremony.

This installation marks the culmination of the temple's construction which commenced in 2020, with the initial Ram Lalla consecration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024. The Ram Darbar will feature a 5-ft Ram statue alongside figures of Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughn, and Hanuman.

Mishra noted that the final preparations for the temple would be complete by June 5, though construction of the compound wall will extend beyond this date. Additionally, seven other temples outside the Ram Temple, such as the Maharishi Valmiki Temple, are expected to be ready by June 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

