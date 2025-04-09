Left Menu

Modi Celebrates Navkar Mahamantra Divas, Highlights Jainism's Global Relevance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Jainism's critical role in shaping India's identity and tackling global issues. Highlighting its doctrine of anekantavada, Modi urged for its global adoption to foster peace, harmony, and environmental protection. He announced initiatives to preserve Jain heritage and promote sustainable living aligned with India's Mission LiFE.

In a speech celebrating Navkar Mahamantra Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored Jainism's significant role in shaping India's identity. He noted that its philosophy offers solutions to global challenges like terrorism and environmental degradation.

Modi announced efforts to preserve Jain heritage, including digitizing ancient texts and highlighted the return of significant artifacts to India. He urged citizens to adopt sustainable practices, resonating with India's Mission LiFE.

The prime minister emphasized anekantavada, a key Jain doctrine promoting diverse perspectives, as crucial for today's world. He also encouraged pledges for ecological responsibility, aligning with Jain principles of non-violence and respect for all life forms.

