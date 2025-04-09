Modi Celebrates Navkar Mahamantra Divas, Highlights Jainism's Global Relevance

In a speech celebrating Navkar Mahamantra Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored Jainism's significant role in shaping India's identity. He noted that its philosophy offers solutions to global challenges like terrorism and environmental degradation.

Modi announced efforts to preserve Jain heritage, including digitizing ancient texts and highlighted the return of significant artifacts to India. He urged citizens to adopt sustainable practices, resonating with India's Mission LiFE.

The prime minister emphasized anekantavada, a key Jain doctrine promoting diverse perspectives, as crucial for today's world. He also encouraged pledges for ecological responsibility, aligning with Jain principles of non-violence and respect for all life forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)