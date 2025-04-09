High Court Dismisses PIL Over Kunal Kamra's Controversial Video
The Bombay High Court ruled there was no vindictive action against those sharing comedian Kunal Kamra's video involving a 'traitor' jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The court dismissed a PIL filed by a law student and observed that Kamra had already approached the court to quash the FIR against him.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has ruled that there has been no retaliatory action by the Maharashtra government against individuals who shared stand-up comic Kunal Kamra's contentious video. The video had indirectly criticized Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice M S Karnik of the High Court declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) brought forth by a law student challenging the government's alleged actions against Kamra and the Mumbai hotel where his comedy show was filmed. The court noted that Kamra himself has filed a petition to quash the FIR lodged against him over the critical remarks aimed at Shinde.
The court highlighted the absence of state-led punitive measures against individuals who uploaded or shared Kamra's video, dismissing the PIL. Furthermore, while vandalism-related arrests were made following an incident involving Kamra's show, the court has indicated no further actions are warranted at this juncture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress MP Criticizes BJP and Maharashtra Government for Neglecting Farmers
Congress Urges Dismissal of Maharashtra Government Over Social Unrest
Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Government on Selective Summons
Congress Slams Maharashtra Government Over 'Ghajini Syndrome' in Loan Waiver Backtrack
Kunal Kamra Takes Satirical Aim at Maharashtra Government Amid Controversy