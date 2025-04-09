Kannappa: An Epic Devotion Hits Screens in June
Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu's mythological epic 'Kannappa' will now release on June 27. Originally set for April, the film's release was delayed due to visual effects work. The film features a legendary devotee of Lord Shiva and resonates with Indian cultural heritage, emphasized by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated Telugu feature, 'Kannappa,' starring actor Vishnu Manchu, has a new release date of June 27. Originally scheduled for April 25, the mythological epic faced delays due to ongoing visual effects work.
The film, which highlights the story of a legendary devotee of Lord Shiva, aims to revive cultural narratives in Indian cinema. Meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the production team shared a glimpse of the film's creative process.
Adityanath commended the project for its cultural significance, calling for more films that resonate with Indian spiritual and cultural identity. The movie will also star notable actors including Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Highlights UP's Growth and Governance Milestones
Yogi Adityanath Marks 8 Years of BJP Governance with Welfare Exhibition
From Mafia to Medical Colleges: Yogi Adityanath's Transformative Leadership in Uttar Pradesh
Wildfires Threaten South Korea's Cultural Heritage
Yogi Adityanath Lauds Successful Mahakumbh: A Spiritual Triumph with Global Impact