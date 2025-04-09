Left Menu

Kannappa: An Epic Devotion Hits Screens in June

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu's mythological epic 'Kannappa' will now release on June 27. Originally set for April, the film's release was delayed due to visual effects work. The film features a legendary devotee of Lord Shiva and resonates with Indian cultural heritage, emphasized by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:50 IST
Kannappa: An Epic Devotion Hits Screens in June
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Telugu feature, 'Kannappa,' starring actor Vishnu Manchu, has a new release date of June 27. Originally scheduled for April 25, the mythological epic faced delays due to ongoing visual effects work.

The film, which highlights the story of a legendary devotee of Lord Shiva, aims to revive cultural narratives in Indian cinema. Meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the production team shared a glimpse of the film's creative process.

Adityanath commended the project for its cultural significance, calling for more films that resonate with Indian spiritual and cultural identity. The movie will also star notable actors including Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025