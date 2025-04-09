Kannappa: An Epic Devotion Hits Screens in June

The much-anticipated Telugu feature, 'Kannappa,' starring actor Vishnu Manchu, has a new release date of June 27. Originally scheduled for April 25, the mythological epic faced delays due to ongoing visual effects work.

The film, which highlights the story of a legendary devotee of Lord Shiva, aims to revive cultural narratives in Indian cinema. Meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the production team shared a glimpse of the film's creative process.

Adityanath commended the project for its cultural significance, calling for more films that resonate with Indian spiritual and cultural identity. The movie will also star notable actors including Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay Kumar.

