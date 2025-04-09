Historic Slovak Translation of Upanishads Bridges Cultural Gap

During her official visit to Slovakia, President Droupadi Murmu was gifted a unique Slovak translation of the Upanishads, an iconic set of ancient Indian texts. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini handed over the copy in a ceremony underscoring the strengthening cultural bonds between India and the Slovak Republic.

The Upanishads, pivotal religious-philosophical works dating back to the 7th to 5th centuries BC, were translated into Slovak by literary scholar Robert Gafrik, who dedicated five years to the task. This significant effort, published by the VEDA publishing house, marks the texts' first appearance in the Slovak language.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the initiative, labeling it an important cultural preservation effort. The new translation highlights the growing global appreciation of Indian culture and bolsters the existing cultural connections, including studies of Sanskrit, between the two nations.

