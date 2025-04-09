Left Menu

Historic Slovak Translation of Upanishads Bridges Cultural Gap

President Droupadi Murmu received the first Slovak translation of the Upanishads from Slovak President Peter Pellegrini during her state visit, only the second by an Indian head of state. This translation, a cultural milestone, underscores the global influence of Indian spiritual texts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:26 IST
Historic Slovak Translation of Upanishads Bridges Cultural Gap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

During her official visit to Slovakia, President Droupadi Murmu was gifted a unique Slovak translation of the Upanishads, an iconic set of ancient Indian texts. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini handed over the copy in a ceremony underscoring the strengthening cultural bonds between India and the Slovak Republic.

The Upanishads, pivotal religious-philosophical works dating back to the 7th to 5th centuries BC, were translated into Slovak by literary scholar Robert Gafrik, who dedicated five years to the task. This significant effort, published by the VEDA publishing house, marks the texts' first appearance in the Slovak language.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the initiative, labeling it an important cultural preservation effort. The new translation highlights the growing global appreciation of Indian culture and bolsters the existing cultural connections, including studies of Sanskrit, between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025