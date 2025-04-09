David Hockney Highlights Parisian Art Scene

The largest retrospective of British artist David Hockney's work has opened in Paris, captivating visitors at the Fondation Louis Vuitton with a comprehensive collection. The exhibition, titled 'David Hockney 25', features more than 400 works from Hockney's illustrious seven-decade career, focusing primarily on the last quarter-century.

Spanning several floors of the modern museum, the exhibition highlights Hockney's pioneering use of digital tools, particularly his celebrated digital paintings on iPad, a medium he has been exploring with fervor in recent years. The collection draws from both private ownership and prestigious global museums, offering a rare glimpse into Hockney's evolving creative journey.

The Fondation's ambitious showcase positions Hockney as a pivotal figure in contemporary art, illustrating his continued relevance and influence in the field. The retrospective not only pays homage to Hockney's celebrated past but also underscores his ongoing contributions to art in the digital age.

