Governor Arlekar's Festive Greetings to Keralites Worldwide

On Wednesday, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reached out to the people of Kerala, both at home and abroad, with festive greetings for 'Makar Sankranti' and 'Pongal'.

Utilizing social media, the Governor shared his wishes through a Facebook post, emphasizing the joyous spirit of the festivals.

Arlekar conveyed his best wishes for abundance, good health, and new beginnings, underscoring the cultural importance of these traditional harvest celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)