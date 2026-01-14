Governor Arlekar's Festive Greetings to Keralites Worldwide
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites worldwide on the occasions of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Through a Facebook post, he wished them abundance, good health, and joy during these harvest festivals, highlighting their significance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reached out to the people of Kerala, both at home and abroad, with festive greetings for 'Makar Sankranti' and 'Pongal'.
Utilizing social media, the Governor shared his wishes through a Facebook post, emphasizing the joyous spirit of the festivals.
Arlekar conveyed his best wishes for abundance, good health, and new beginnings, underscoring the cultural importance of these traditional harvest celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)