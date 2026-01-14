Left Menu

Governor Arlekar's Festive Greetings to Keralites Worldwide

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites worldwide on the occasions of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Through a Facebook post, he wished them abundance, good health, and joy during these harvest festivals, highlighting their significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:57 IST
Governor Arlekar's Festive Greetings to Keralites Worldwide
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reached out to the people of Kerala, both at home and abroad, with festive greetings for 'Makar Sankranti' and 'Pongal'.

Utilizing social media, the Governor shared his wishes through a Facebook post, emphasizing the joyous spirit of the festivals.

Arlekar conveyed his best wishes for abundance, good health, and new beginnings, underscoring the cultural importance of these traditional harvest celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu's Political Legacy: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst Security Crises

Netanyahu's Political Legacy: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst Security C...

 Global
2
High Court Ruling Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal

High Court Ruling Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal

 India
3
Nestle's Formula Recall Crisis: CEO Apologizes Amid Global Concerns

Nestle's Formula Recall Crisis: CEO Apologizes Amid Global Concerns

 Global
4
India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty

India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026