City in Turmoil: Banner Row Sparks Staff Protest

Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council employees protested against Congress leader Rajeev Gowda over his alleged threats to Commissioner Amrutha Gowda for removing a banner. The tension rose after an audio clip revealed Gowda's purported offensive remarks. The incident drew criticism from political figures, with demands for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:57 IST
Employees of Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding action against Congress leader Rajeev Gowda for allegedly threatening Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda.

The protest followed the release of an audio recording in which Gowda purportedly abuses and threatens Amrutha Gowda over the phone, after she ordered the removal of a banner causing traffic accidents. The audio, which has gone viral, has incited city workers to march in condemnation of the leader's behavior.

Political reactions have been swift, with opposition figures calling for Gowda's arrest under the Goonda Act. Critics argue that the government must protect its officers and take immediate action against such threats. Amidst these developments, Commissioner Amrutha filed a police complaint, increasing pressure on officials to act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

