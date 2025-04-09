Left Menu

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Criticizes A.R. Rahman's Studio Practices

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticized composer A.R. Rahman for keeping distinguished artists waiting for hours. Recalling an incident from a past recording session, Abhijeet claimed that award-winning artists were left waiting as Rahman delayed. Despite the wait, the recording proceeded without Rahman's presence, handled by an assistant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:44 IST
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Criticizes A.R. Rahman's Studio Practices
Abhijeet Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI) AR Rahman (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has recently voiced his discontent over the conduct of acclaimed music maestro A.R. Rahman, stating that Rahman once caused notable artists to wait for extended hours before a recording session.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya referred to an incident involving the song 'Ae Nazneen Suno Na' from the film Dil Hi Dil Mein, which saw artists with prestigious honors like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards waiting in Rahman's studio for nearly three hours.

Expressing his dismay, Bhattacharya recounted that the absence of Rahman led to an assistant managing the session, underscoring what he perceives as a lack of respect for the artists present. 'You have to believe that this is how the honor of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardees was treated,' he remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

