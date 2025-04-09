Left Menu

Ayodhya Parv: Celebrating Heritage Through Art and Dialogue in Delhi

The Ayodhya Parv, a three-day festival held in Delhi, starts April 11, showcasing art inspired by Lord Ram and Hindu classics. Organized by IGNCA, it includes exhibitions, dialogues, and performances to highlight Indian cultural heritage, attracting scholars, policymakers, and artists nationwide.

In a heartfelt celebration of India's cultural and spiritual heritage, the 'Ayodhya Parv' festival will grace Delhi from April 11-13. Organized by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and Shri Ayodhya Nyas, the event will feature a rich tapestry of artworks, symposiums, and performances centered on Ayodhya's enduring legacy.

The festival aims to cast a spotlight on the epic tales of the Ramayana, inviting the public to explore the artistic exhibitions such as 'Sundarakanda', showcasing Pahari miniature paintings, and 'Badi Hai Ayodhya', illustrating the sacred pilgrimage tradition around Ayodhya. These exhibits promise to enchant attendees with visual narratives of devotion and tradition.

The cultural extravaganza includes special sessions with revered saints and cultural figureheads, discussing the relevance of temple management and the contributions of Tulsidas to Indian culture. With a lineup of distinguished speakers and performers, the festival is set to be a confluence of tradition, dialogue, and artistic expression.

