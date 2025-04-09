Brad Pitt's Plan B Eyes 'Adolescence' Sequel with Director Philip Barantini

Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B Entertainment, is exploring the possibility of a sequel to the popular Netflix series 'Adolescence'. In discussions with Netflix and director Philip Barantini, Plan B is considering a second season to continue the British crime drama's gripping narrative.

In a conversation with Deadline, Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner revealed they are planning the "next version" of the story with Barantini. The original creators, Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, are anticipated to return. Gardner emphasized their commitment to expanding the story while maintaining its unique essence.

The current series, known for its continuous-take filming and intense storyline, continues to captivate viewers, earning a spot as the fourth most-watched English TV series on Netflix. The show's innovative approach and compelling performances have garnered critical acclaim since its release on March 13.

