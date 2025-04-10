Behind the Scenes Drama of 'Scream 7': Director and Cast Exits Amidst Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events for the upcoming film 'Scream 7,' director Christopher Landon has stepped down amidst serious threats to his safety and that of his family. Landon revealed these threats were so severe that the FBI became involved, investigating messages with violent implications.

Originally, 'Scream 7' was to star Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Barrera's exit from the project stemmed from her controversial comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Following her departure, Ortega also chose to leave, citing Barrera's firing as the primary reason, despite earlier claims of scheduling conflicts.

Christopher Landon, clarifying the situation, stated he had no role in Barrera's dismissal and left the project due to personal safety concerns. The film is now directed by Kevin Williamson, who steps in to navigate this high-profile horror franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)