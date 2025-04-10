Left Menu

Behind the Scenes Drama of 'Scream 7': Director and Cast Exits Amidst Controversy

Christopher Landon, initially set to direct 'Scream 7,' faced severe threats, prompting his exit. Melissa Barrera was fired due to her comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict, influencing Jenna Ortega's departure. Landon clarifies he wasn't involved in Barrera's firing. Kevin Williamson now directs the film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:42 IST
Behind the Scenes Drama of 'Scream 7': Director and Cast Exits Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic turn of events for the upcoming film 'Scream 7,' director Christopher Landon has stepped down amidst serious threats to his safety and that of his family. Landon revealed these threats were so severe that the FBI became involved, investigating messages with violent implications.

Originally, 'Scream 7' was to star Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Barrera's exit from the project stemmed from her controversial comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Following her departure, Ortega also chose to leave, citing Barrera's firing as the primary reason, despite earlier claims of scheduling conflicts.

Christopher Landon, clarifying the situation, stated he had no role in Barrera's dismissal and left the project due to personal safety concerns. The film is now directed by Kevin Williamson, who steps in to navigate this high-profile horror franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025