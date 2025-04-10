Rima Das Triumphs at IFFF with 'Village Rockstars 2'

Left Menu

Rima Das won the International Feature Film Competition for Women Directors at the 42nd IFFF for 'Village Rockstars 2'. The film premiered at major festivals, receiving acclaim for its storytelling. Das dedicates the award to women storytellers, highlighting the societal reflections and personal aspirations depicted in her work.

Updated: 10-04-2025 13:29 IST
Filmmaker Rima Das has garnered international recognition, winning the International Feature Film Competition for Women Directors for her film 'Village Rockstars 2' at the 42nd Internationales Frauen Film Fest Dortmund+Koln (IFFF) in Germany.

Celebrated as Germany's largest forum for women in the film industry, IFFF showcases outstanding films across various genres. 'Village Rockstars 2', which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival 2024 and won the Kim Jiseok Award, further made waves at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the Berlinale International Film Festival 2025.

The IFFF jury, comprising notable filmmakers like Julie Dash and Yasemin Şamdereli, praised Das for her exceptional visual storytelling. Das, a multi-faceted filmmaker, dedicated her award to courageous women storytellers and emphasized cinema's role in reflecting societal truths and aspirations.

