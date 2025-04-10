Cultural Confluence: Arunachal Governor Celebrates Madhavpur Fair

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik attended the Madhavpur Fair in Gujarat, an event that honors the legendary marriage of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, emphasizing the cultural and historical ties between Gujarat and the Northeast.

During his official visit, Parnaik commended the fair for promoting India's diverse spiritual heritage and enhancing national unity. The event is part of the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, which fosters appreciation and collaboration among different cultural communities.

Events like these, according to Parnaik, bolster the local economy, create a platform for indigenous art, and strengthen inter-state cultural bonds. He noted the parallel celebration of the Malinithan Mela in Arunachal and presented a culturally significant book to Gujarat officials to encourage further cultural exchange.

