PM Modi to Visit Anandpur Dham: A Hub of Spiritual and Philanthropic Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh, participating in spiritual activities and addressing the public. Anandpur Dham hosts a large cowshed and agricultural activities, managed by Shri Anandpur Trust, which also runs schools and a charitable hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:36 IST
PM Modi to Visit Anandpur Dham: A Hub of Spiritual and Philanthropic Initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, to engage in a public event, according to officials.

Anandpur Dham, situated in Isagarh tehsil, is 30 km from Ashoknagar district headquarters and 215 km from Bhopal. PM Modi will first perform a pooja at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple and subsequently attend a public programme to address the gathering, states the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Anandpur Dham, spread over 315 hectares, is dedicated to spiritual and philanthropic causes. It includes an advanced gaushala with over 500 cows and conducts farming operations under Shri Anandpur Trust. The trust manages a charitable hospital and educational institutions, along with several Satsang Centers nationwide. This marks PM Modi's second visit to MP this year, following his earlier visit to Bageshwar Dham and the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

