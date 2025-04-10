Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Iconic Nightclub Roof Collapse in Dominican Republic

A devastating roof collapse at a renowned nightclub in the Dominican Republic has claimed 218 lives. Emergency services continue their search efforts; however, no survivors have been found since Tuesday. Officials remain committed to finding any remaining victims.

The death toll from the roof collapse at a famous nightclub in the Dominican Republic has risen to 218, according to official reports released on Thursday. Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Centre of Emergency Operations, said that emergency crews are actively searching the site for both victims and potential survivors.

Despite extensive efforts, no one has emerged alive since Tuesday afternoon, adding to the grim atmosphere surrounding the rescue mission. However, authorities remain steadfast in their resolve to continue searching.

"We're not going to abandon anyone. Our work will continue," Méndez affirmed during a press briefing, highlighting the determination of rescue teams to locate any survivors or recover bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

