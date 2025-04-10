Cannes Film Festival 2024: Star-Studded Red Carpet and Compelling Cinema

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is set to be a grand spectacle with an intriguing mix of veteran filmmakers like Wes Anderson and art-house talent such as Ari Aster, inflaming the red carpet with impressive creativity. Held from May 13-24, the festival will spotlight Hollywood stars, including Tom Cruise, who returns with the latest 'Mission Impossible' installment, and Robert De Niro, set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or for his illustrious career.

The festival has a history of propelling films to Oscar glory, as seen with last year's winner, 'Anora,' which claimed five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Thierry Fremaux, the festival's president, highlights the power of Cannes, saying it showcases artists' talents to a global audience. The competition includes returning directors like Anderson with 'The Phoenician Scheme' and Julia Ducournau with 'Alpha,' alongside notable entries from the likes of Richard Linklater and Kirill Serebrennikov.

Outside the competition, Hollywood glamor shines brightly, with other appearances by stars like Bono in a new documentary and British actor Harris Dickinson debuting as a director in the 'Un Certain Regard' section. This year's jury, led by Juliette Binoche, promises to uphold the prestigious Palme d'Or standards, kicking off with the French film 'Leave One Day' by Amelie Bonnin.

(With inputs from agencies.)