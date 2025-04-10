Rajkummar Rao Relives Life's Defining Moments Ahead of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Release

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao, who portrays a groom stuck in a time-loop in the film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', shared poignant moments from his personal and professional life that he'd like to experience anew. Speaking at the film's trailer launch, Rao reflected on his groundbreaking debut in 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and the commercial triumph of 'Stree 2'.

Detailing his journey as an outsider in the industry since 2010, Rao emphasized the significance of his debut and experiencing his mother's proud presence when he received his first National Award. He fondly recalled his wedding to Patralekha in 2021, highlighting its three-day celebration as an invaluable experience.

The actor, known for portraying relatable characters akin to Balraj Sahni and Irrfan Khan, expressed gratitude for these comparisons and stressed his desire to continue growing as an artist. 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', directed by Karan Sharma, features an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, and will be released on May 9 in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios.

