Puppetry and Paint: Bridging Cultures Between Slovakia and India

In a unique cultural collaboration, a 45-minute puppetry performance of the Ramayana captivated Slovak students, with President Droupadi Murmu in attendance, showcasing rich Indian mythology through the art of puppetry. The production was the brainchild of Lenka Mukova, a Krishna devotee deeply inspired by Indian narratives and values.

Held by the esteemed Babadlo Puppet Theater, the event marked the fusion of education and culture, as Mukova's imaginative portrayal resonated across Slovakia and the Czech Republic. For over three decades, this theater group has enchanted young minds with diverse, pedagogical storytelling techniques.

An art competition also accompanied the event, presenting a vivid exhibition of Slovak children's paintings inspired by classic Indian tales. Ambassador of India, Apoorva Srivastava, highlighted the role of such programs in fostering bilateral cultural representation, using children's imaginations as bridges between the two nations.

