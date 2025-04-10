Left Menu

Puppetry and Paint: Bridging Cultures Between Slovakia and India

A captivating puppetry show featuring the Ramayana in Slovak connected Slovak students with Indian culture while President Droupadi Murmu attended. Conceptualized by devout Krishna follower Lenka Mukova, the performance fused Eastern mythology with puppetry. An art exhibition also celebrated Slovak children's paintings motivated by Indian tales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

In a unique cultural collaboration, a 45-minute puppetry performance of the Ramayana captivated Slovak students, with President Droupadi Murmu in attendance, showcasing rich Indian mythology through the art of puppetry. The production was the brainchild of Lenka Mukova, a Krishna devotee deeply inspired by Indian narratives and values.

Held by the esteemed Babadlo Puppet Theater, the event marked the fusion of education and culture, as Mukova's imaginative portrayal resonated across Slovakia and the Czech Republic. For over three decades, this theater group has enchanted young minds with diverse, pedagogical storytelling techniques.

An art competition also accompanied the event, presenting a vivid exhibition of Slovak children's paintings inspired by classic Indian tales. Ambassador of India, Apoorva Srivastava, highlighted the role of such programs in fostering bilateral cultural representation, using children's imaginations as bridges between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

