Kevin Bacon Reminisces About 'She's Having a Baby' on The Drew Barrymore Show

Kevin Bacon appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss his new Amazon series 'The Bondsman.' Actress Elizabeth McGovern sent a video recalling filming 'She's Having a Baby' with Bacon. The series is a mix of action, horror, and humor, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Actor Kevin Bacon made a guest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote his latest Amazon Prime Video series, 'The Bondsman'. During his visit, Barrymore delighted the audience with a surprise video message from Bacon's 'She's Having a Baby' co-star, Elizabeth McGovern.

The 1988 romantic comedy, directed by John Hughes, left a lasting impact on McGovern, who recounted the meticulous filming of a wedding scene. "John Hughes, ever the artistic auteur, spent so long shooting the scene that I fell asleep standing," she shared in the video, as reported by People.

Bacon echoed her sentiment, revealing, "We shot that scene for 24 hours. It's the only time I've napped upright, like a horse." Barrymore also touched on 'The Bondsman', describing the series as a blend of humor, action, and unique style.

Finally, Bacon added, "It's a mix of music, horror, and family, and I thoroughly enjoyed making it with an amazing cast." Elizabeth McGovern is meanwhile set to star in 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale', premiering in September, while 'She's Having a Baby' streams on MGM+.

(With inputs from agencies.)

