Samuel L. Jackson Takes Charge in 'Man Of War'

Samuel L. Jackson will headline Paramount Pictures' 'Man Of War'. Directed by Tim Story, it follows a retired general returning to confront corruption in his hometown. The screenplay is by Sheldon Turner. Jackson's recent project includes 'The Unholy Trinity', released in October 2024 with Pierce Brosnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:55 IST
Samuel L. Jackson
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Samuel L. Jackson is set to headline Paramount Pictures' upcoming film 'Man Of War'.

The project will feature a screenplay by Sheldon Turner, while Tim Story will take the helm as director and producer. Jackson, known for his compelling performances, will bring life to the role of a retired but revered general.

In 'Man Of War', Jackson's character returns to his hometown in rural Georgia after his wife's passing, only to find it rife with corruption and gentrification. Employing his battle-hardened strategies and combat skills, he embarks on a mission to cleanse the town and challenge the billionaire exploiting it for profit. The film adds to Jackson's impressive filmography, following his appearance in 'The Unholy Trinity', directed by Richard Gray and released in October 2024, also featuring Pierce Brosnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

