Corruption Charges in Nepal's Airport Scandal

Former Nepali officials and a Chinese company face corruption charges over alleged financial misdeeds in the construction of a new airport. The case involves inflated costs by over USD 74 million and includes 55 individuals. Court proceedings could take years in a corruption-laden Nepal.

09-12-2025
Corruption Charges in Nepal's Airport Scandal
Nepal is embroiled in a major corruption scandal as former ministers, officials, and a Chinese firm face charges over financial irregularities linked to a major airport construction project.

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority launched cases against 55 individuals and China CAMC Engineering Company Limited, accusing them of inflating expenses during the Pokhara airport project by more than USD 74 million.

The project, meant to boost tourism, has failed to attract international flights. Widespread corruption has fueled protests and calls for change, leading to government turnover and upcoming general elections.

