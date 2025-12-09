Corruption Charges in Nepal's Airport Scandal

Nepal is embroiled in a major corruption scandal as former ministers, officials, and a Chinese firm face charges over financial irregularities linked to a major airport construction project.

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority launched cases against 55 individuals and China CAMC Engineering Company Limited, accusing them of inflating expenses during the Pokhara airport project by more than USD 74 million.

The project, meant to boost tourism, has failed to attract international flights. Widespread corruption has fueled protests and calls for change, leading to government turnover and upcoming general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)