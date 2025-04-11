Legacy of a High-Altitude Warrior: The Brilliance of General Zorawar Singh

General Zorawar Singh, hailed as a strategic genius and master of high-altitude warfare, was the focus of a recent symposium organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS). Attendees celebrated his legacy and his historic campaigns in Tibet.

The event at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi saw key figures such as Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Lieutenant General M P Singh emphasizing General Zorawar's merit-based rise and remarkable military acumen. His audacious campaigns in the 19th century remain a testament to his strategic brilliance.

As part of his lasting legacy, a 'chair of excellence' has been established at CLAWS in his honor. This tribute reflects his status as an astute strategist driven by an unwavering will to achieve victory. The initiative underscores his significant contributions to military history.

