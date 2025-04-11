Shannon K Set to Dazzle as First Indie Indian-Origin Artist at Coachella 2025

Singer and actor Shannon K is set to join the ranks of Bollywood sensations Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon with her upcoming performance at the renowned Coachella festival this April. The daughter of legendary Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, Shannon K's appearance at Coachella marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first Indie Indian-origin artist representing India at the festival's 2025 edition.

Scheduled to take place from April 11 to April 13 and from April 18 to April 20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Coachella is expected to draw a crowd of 120,000 music enthusiasts. Excited about her performance, Shannon K expressed in a press note that performing at Coachella is a dream for many Indian-origin Indie artists striving to break barriers and showcase their music. She emphasized the talent within Indian music and noted that this event marks the beginning of something incredible.

The versatile performer plans to enthrall attendees with a mix of her original indie-pop songs and her father's beloved Bollywood hits. Known for her captivating stage presence and unique vocal style, Shannon K is poised to deliver a blend of nostalgia and energized pop music to Coachella's diverse crowd. Her set will feature popular tracks such as 'Give Me Your Hand,' a hit that garnered her international acclaim and an award for Best International Singer, alongside chart-toppers like 'A Longtime,' 'Always,' and 'OMT,' a cross-cultural collaboration with Sonu Nigam.

(With inputs from agencies.)