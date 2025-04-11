Oscars to Recognize Stunt Design: Chad Stahelski Applauds Historic Move

Chad Stahelski, a prominent stuntman and director best known for the 'John Wick' series, has commended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following their announcement to include an Achievement in Stunt Design category at the Oscars. This recognition marks a historic acknowledgment of the contributions of stunt professionals over the last century.

"None of us in the industry would be here if it wasn't for the last 100 years of stunt people," Stahelski stated, emphasizing the sacrifices made by past stunt performers. The new recognition addresses long-standing calls from directors like Stahelski, David Leitch, and others in the stunt community who have pushed for this change.

The process to establish this category involved extensive consultations with various members of the stunt community, including coordinators and directors. Stahelski praised the Academy for their thoroughness in understanding the complexities of the field, ensuring the award genuinely reflects the diverse skill set required by modern stunt professionals.

Arguing for fairness in awarding such recognition, Stahelski pointed out the myriad roles within a stunt team, from flight and underwater coordinators to choreographers. He credits his extensive stunt experience on films like 'The Matrix' and 'Spider-Man 2' for providing invaluable insights into filmmaking, akin to film school.

