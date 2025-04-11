Himachal Pradesh: Transforming into a Tourism Powerhouse

The Himachal Pradesh government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced ambitious plans to develop new tourist attractions. The strategy involves constructing 200 hotels, ranging from 3-star to 7-star ratings, and wellness centres, with an investment of Rs 2,400 crore.

Addressing future aspirations, Sukhu highlighted the state's mission to become India's tourism capital. He revealed upcoming projects in Bilaspur, including water sports at Kol Dam and a new solar power plant. Adventure tourism is set to expand in Gobind Sagar Lake, boosting local employment through water-based activities.

The initiative prioritizes the tourism sector, the state's key revenue driver, by integrating various tourism forms like religious, eco, and health tourism. Investments will also enhance facilities in religious sites like Shree Naina Devi Temple and a convention centre at Dharamshala, promising a diversified tourist influx.

