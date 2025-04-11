Karan Johar Condemns Remarks by General Dyer's Descendant Ahead of 'Kesari Chapter 2'
At a press conference for his forthcoming film 'Kesari Chapter 2,' renowned filmmaker Karan Johar expressed strong disapproval over a circulating video featuring Caroline Dyer, General Dyer's great-granddaughter. The film features Akshay Kumar portraying lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who famously challenged General Dyer and the British Empire following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
The contentious video depicts Caroline conversing with Raj Kohli, whose great-uncle Balwant Singh survived the massacre. Caroline's shockingly referred to Singh as a 'looter,' provoking outcry. In response, Johar didn't pull punches, condemning her statement as not only insensitive but profoundly disrespectful to the massacre's victims.
Johar remarked, 'I've seen the video. Any empathetic person would be outraged. Her comments were a gross injustice, labeling thousands of innocent victims as looters. They were gathered for Baisakhi, unaware of the impending tragedy.' He continued by quoting Dyer's justification for the massacre and criticized Caroline's romanticized depiction of Dyer. Johar demanded an apology, deeply angered by the video's dismissive tone towards a significant historical atrocity.
