Left Menu

Karan Johar Condemns Remarks by General Dyer's Descendant Ahead of 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Filmmaker Karan Johar criticizes Caroline Dyer's insensitive comments in a viral video. The incident highlights the historical injustice depicted in his upcoming film 'Kesari Chapter 2,' featuring Akshay Kumar as lawyer C. Sankaran Nair. The film delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:59 IST
Karan Johar Condemns Remarks by General Dyer's Descendant Ahead of 'Kesari Chapter 2'
Karan Johar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a press conference for his forthcoming film 'Kesari Chapter 2,' renowned filmmaker Karan Johar expressed strong disapproval over a circulating video featuring Caroline Dyer, General Dyer's great-granddaughter. The film features Akshay Kumar portraying lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who famously challenged General Dyer and the British Empire following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The contentious video depicts Caroline conversing with Raj Kohli, whose great-uncle Balwant Singh survived the massacre. Caroline's shockingly referred to Singh as a 'looter,' provoking outcry. In response, Johar didn't pull punches, condemning her statement as not only insensitive but profoundly disrespectful to the massacre's victims.

Johar remarked, 'I've seen the video. Any empathetic person would be outraged. Her comments were a gross injustice, labeling thousands of innocent victims as looters. They were gathered for Baisakhi, unaware of the impending tragedy.' He continued by quoting Dyer's justification for the massacre and criticized Caroline's romanticized depiction of Dyer. Johar demanded an apology, deeply angered by the video's dismissive tone towards a significant historical atrocity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025