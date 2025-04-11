Left Menu

Crafting India's Spirits: The AlcoBev Industry's Premiumization Journey

India's AlcoBev industry is evolving, driven by premiumization and craft beverages, despite rising input costs. Market valuation is projected to hit $200 billion by 2025 and $300 billion by 2035. Brands focus on quality experiences, with microbreweries leading innovation. Tourism integration boosts global expansion, though profitability challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 18:03 IST
Crafting India's Spirits: The AlcoBev Industry's Premiumization Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, the Indian AlcoBev industry stands at a pivotal juncture. On one side, the surge in premium spirits and craft drinks is meeting rising consumer demands for flavorful and high-quality beverages. On the other, escalating input costs are challenging profitability. Sameer Mahandru, a key expert, emphasizes these industry dynamics.

Industry forecasts suggest the Indian alcohol market will grow substantially, with valuations reaching $200 billion by 2025 and expanding to $300 billion by 2035 at a 7.2% annual growth rate. However, the path forward is fraught with challenges, particularly in balancing premiumization with rising production costs.

Microbreweries and craft distilleries are pioneering the premiumization trend, attracting consumers who value unique drinking experiences. With 'Make in India' gaining traction, Indian spirits are gaining ground globally, aided by the integration of tourism, fostering both domestic and international brand engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025