Calicut Diocese Elevated to Archdiocese

The Vatican has elevated the Diocese of Calicut to an archdiocese. Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal becomes the first Metropolitan Archbishop. The elevation recognizes Calicut's pastoral effectiveness and faith traditions. Former suffragan dioceses Kannur and Sultanpet now fall under Calicut's jurisdiction, reflecting its increased responsibility and influence in the Catholic Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:04 IST
Calicut Diocese Elevated to Archdiocese
The Vatican has officially elevated the Diocese of Calicut to the status of an Archdiocese, as announced by the diocese on Saturday. This significant move acknowledges the longstanding contributions of the Calicut diocese in pastoral care and the strength of its faith traditions.

With this elevation, Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal, now the first Metropolitan Archbishop of the newly established Archdiocese, assumes a pivotal leadership role. The Calicut Archdiocese, now a major ecclesiastical jurisdiction, brings under its fold the dioceses of Kannur and Sultanpet as suffragans.

This transition marks an important shift in the church's administrative structure, reflecting a greater responsibility in fostering coordinated pastoral efforts. It underscores the unity among diocesan bishops and the metropolitan's role in adhering to canonical norms.

