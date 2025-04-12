Star-Studded Coachella: From Dove Cameron's Stage Debut to Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem'

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began with a splash, featuring American singer-actor Dove Cameron at the Nylon House party. Cameron debuted her 2025 single, 'Too Much,' captivating the Indio, California crowd.

As anticipation builds, Bella Ramsey hints at an action-packed and gripping second season for the TV hit 'The Last of Us', where more intense scenarios and terrifying zombies await viewers.

In a geopolitical twist, China responds to U.S. tariffs by restricting Hollywood movie imports, though the immediate impact is predicted to be minimal. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga enthralled Coachella audiences, delivering a thrilling performance with unexpected surprises and doused in mayhem.

