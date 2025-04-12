Star-Studded Coachella: From Dove Cameron's Stage Debut to Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem'
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off with performances from Dove Cameron at the Nylon House and Lady Gaga's headline act. Meanwhile, tensions rise between the U.S. and China as Beijing limits Hollywood imports. Fans anticipate an action-packed season 2 of 'The Last of Us'.
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began with a splash, featuring American singer-actor Dove Cameron at the Nylon House party. Cameron debuted her 2025 single, 'Too Much,' captivating the Indio, California crowd.
As anticipation builds, Bella Ramsey hints at an action-packed and gripping second season for the TV hit 'The Last of Us', where more intense scenarios and terrifying zombies await viewers.
In a geopolitical twist, China responds to U.S. tariffs by restricting Hollywood movie imports, though the immediate impact is predicted to be minimal. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga enthralled Coachella audiences, delivering a thrilling performance with unexpected surprises and doused in mayhem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
