Honouring the First Human in Space: Yuri Gagarin's Historic Journey and India Visit

Yuri Gagarin, the Soviet cosmonaut who became the first person to journey into outer space 64 years ago, received a warm reception in India following his historic milestone. A plaque commemorating his visit was unveiled at the Russian House in Delhi, coinciding with the International Day of Human Space Flight.

During his visit, Gagarin was greeted by throngs of admirers, illustrating his popularity and the robust India-Russia relationship. Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov reminisced about the unforgettable welcome Gagarin received across India, while Russian cosmonaut Denis Matveev attended the event.

Gagarin's monumental 108-minute spaceflight on April 12, 1961, opened the doors to space exploration. The United Nations recognizes this day, marking the dawn of human space exploration, with international observations. Gagarin's India visit, complete with cultural exchanges and public receptions, cemented his legacy both politically and culturally.

