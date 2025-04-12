Left Menu

Revival of Winter Tourism in Uttarakhand Post-Subsidence

Following the 2023 land subsidence in Joshimath, winter tourism in Uttarakhand is witnessing a resurgence. With tourist arrivals gaining momentum due to significant snowfall, local businesses in Auli and Jyotirmath report improved seasons. However, the suspension of the ropeway service due to safety concerns remains a key issue.

Gopeshwar | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:47 IST
Winter tourism in Uttarakhand, stalled by the 2023 land subsidence incident in Joshimath, is gradually bouncing back with increased tourist inflow this season, according to local tourism operators.

Since mid-December, visitors flocked to the area after the first major snowfall in Auli on December 12, bringing relief to local businesses.

However, despite the uptick in tourist arrivals, the suspended ropeway service connecting Jyotirmath and Auli continues to pose challenges for the sector's growth and ease of access.

