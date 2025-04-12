Revival of Winter Tourism in Uttarakhand Post-Subsidence

Winter tourism in Uttarakhand, stalled by the 2023 land subsidence incident in Joshimath, is gradually bouncing back with increased tourist inflow this season, according to local tourism operators.

Since mid-December, visitors flocked to the area after the first major snowfall in Auli on December 12, bringing relief to local businesses.

However, despite the uptick in tourist arrivals, the suspended ropeway service connecting Jyotirmath and Auli continues to pose challenges for the sector's growth and ease of access.

(With inputs from agencies.)