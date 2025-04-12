Left Menu

Tragic Nightclub Collapse in Dominican Republic: A Sobering Reminder of Safety

A roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital, Santo Domingo, resulted in 225 deaths. Among the victims were former MLB players and a governor's family member. The cause remains unknown as authorities continue their investigation, with public mourning and official responses evident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:27 IST
Tragic Nightclub Collapse in Dominican Republic: A Sobering Reminder of Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic roof collapse at a nightclub in Santo Domingo has tragically claimed the lives of 225 people, according to Dominican Republic health officials. Four individuals initially rescued and hospitalized died overnight, exacerbating the toll of this devastating event.

The accident occurred early Tuesday during a merengue concert at the renowned Jet Set club. While 189 individuals were pulled alive from the rubble, over 200 sustained injuries, with 15 still hospitalized and five in critical condition. High-profile figures, including politicians, athletes, and a fashion designer, were present at the time of the collapse.

In response to the tragedy, health authorities returned the bodies of all victims to their families by Saturday. Efforts to identify the deceased, including former Major League Baseball stars Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, were delayed due to the need for biometric data matching. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, with President Luis Abinader and First Lady Raquel Arbaje attending the funeral of singer Rubby Pérez, who died in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025