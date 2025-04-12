Tragic Nightclub Collapse in Dominican Republic: A Sobering Reminder of Safety

A catastrophic roof collapse at a nightclub in Santo Domingo has tragically claimed the lives of 225 people, according to Dominican Republic health officials. Four individuals initially rescued and hospitalized died overnight, exacerbating the toll of this devastating event.

The accident occurred early Tuesday during a merengue concert at the renowned Jet Set club. While 189 individuals were pulled alive from the rubble, over 200 sustained injuries, with 15 still hospitalized and five in critical condition. High-profile figures, including politicians, athletes, and a fashion designer, were present at the time of the collapse.

In response to the tragedy, health authorities returned the bodies of all victims to their families by Saturday. Efforts to identify the deceased, including former Major League Baseball stars Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, were delayed due to the need for biometric data matching. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, with President Luis Abinader and First Lady Raquel Arbaje attending the funeral of singer Rubby Pérez, who died in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)