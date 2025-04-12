Hanuman Jayanti Celebrated With Fervour Amid Tight Security in Hyderabad

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with traditional fervour, attracting thousands who joined processions and visited temples across Hyderabad. The celebrations, smoothly concluded by evening, were held under tight security and precise traffic management.

The prominent 'shobha yatra', organized by Bajrang Dal, was inaugurated by VHP leader and former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti at the Hanuman Temple in Gowliguda. Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Vedanti expressed aspirations for Narendra Modi to secure a fourth term as Prime Minister and for India to embrace a 'Hindu Rashtra'. He lauded Modi's tenure for pivotal decisions, including Article 370's abrogation and the Ram temple's construction.

Approximately 190 processions from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda joined the main procession, monitored via CCTV and drones to ensure safety. Hyderabad's Police Commissioner emphasized extensive security measures based on experience and consultations to prevent disturbances, ensuring the event's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)