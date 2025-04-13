Assam Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary with Year-Long Festivities

The Assam government has announced an extensive year-long celebration starting September 8 to honor the birth centenary of the legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika. The initiative was unveiled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference held after a cabinet meeting.

A cabinet-approved plan includes multiple events across India, release of Hazarika's biography, and efforts towards issuing a commemorative coin. A 50-member committee led by Sarma, comprising northeastern states' chief ministers, will orchestrate the celebrations.

The opening and closing ceremonies are scheduled for Guwahati or New Delhi, with key figures like the prime minister and president expected to attend. Additionally, events will occur in regions significant to Hazarika's life including Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)