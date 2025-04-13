Left Menu

DJ Alok Electrifies Coachella Amidst Visa Challenges for International Artists

Brazilian DJ Alok performed at Coachella amid visa challenges affecting international artists. Despite the Trump administration's visa restrictions, Alok brought a dynamic performance featuring live dancers and technological integrations. Coachella saw cancellations by other artists due to these visa issues, highlighting ongoing uncertainties for international performers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 09:02 IST
DJ Alok Electrifies Coachella Amidst Visa Challenges for International Artists

Brazilian DJ Alok electrified the Coachella stage on Saturday with his unique blend of electronic dance music, overcoming the increasing visa challenges faced by international artists performing in the U.S.

In a backstage interview at Coachella in Southern California, Alok expressed that obtaining a visa has consistently been a struggle for him as a Brazilian. However, he noted recent difficulties for European artists due to altered visa regulations. Notably, British singer FKA Twiggs had to cancel her Coachella performance and North American tour over 'visa issues' revealed on Instagram.

Despite the evolving visa policies, Alok pushed boundaries in his performance using live dancers over his usual LED projections, emphasizing a human touch over artificial intelligence. He further expressed admiration for guest performer Ava Max and highlighted his recent album 'The Future is Ancestral' for its blend of dance tracks and indigenous Brazilian songs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025