DJ Alok Electrifies Coachella Amidst Visa Challenges for International Artists

Brazilian DJ Alok electrified the Coachella stage on Saturday with his unique blend of electronic dance music, overcoming the increasing visa challenges faced by international artists performing in the U.S.

In a backstage interview at Coachella in Southern California, Alok expressed that obtaining a visa has consistently been a struggle for him as a Brazilian. However, he noted recent difficulties for European artists due to altered visa regulations. Notably, British singer FKA Twiggs had to cancel her Coachella performance and North American tour over 'visa issues' revealed on Instagram.

Despite the evolving visa policies, Alok pushed boundaries in his performance using live dancers over his usual LED projections, emphasizing a human touch over artificial intelligence. He further expressed admiration for guest performer Ava Max and highlighted his recent album 'The Future is Ancestral' for its blend of dance tracks and indigenous Brazilian songs.

