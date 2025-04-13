Left Menu

Harshvardhan Rane Gears Up for 'Deewaniyat': A Musical Love Story

Harshvardhan Rane begins preparation for 'Deewaniyat', a musical love story directed by Milap Zaveri. Known for hit films like 'Marjaavaan', Zaveri collaborates with writer Mushtaq Shiekh. Produced by Vikir Films, the project follows Rane's notable role in 'Sanam Teri Kasam,' which saw a successful re-release.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has embarked on preparations for his forthcoming project, 'Deewaniyat'. The film is a musical love story directed by Milap Zaveri, who has previously helmed successful ventures such as 'Marjaavaan' and 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Written by Mushtaq Shiekh and Zaveri, 'Deewaniyat' is being produced by Amul Vikas Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the Vikir Films banner. Rane recently shared a series of images on Instagram, showcasing a notebook with the film's title and a mirror selfie captioned "#DEEWANIYAT. Character building begins."

Rane cemented his presence in Bollywood with the 2016 film 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. Though it initially floundered at the box office, the film gained acclaim over time and set new records as the highest-grossing re-released film in India earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

