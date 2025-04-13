Devotees Challenge Tradition: Breaking Boundaries at Kerala's Bhagawati Temple

A band of devout worshippers took a bold step on Sunday, challenging centuries-old customs at the Bhagawati temple located in Kerala's Kasaragod district.

As part of a protest organized under an action committee, the group entered the inner courtyard, disregarding longstanding entrance restrictions faced by certain community sections. Despite opposition from temple authorities favoring tradition, protesters argue for change.

In light of last month's temple festival discourse, temple leaders affirmed their commitment to upholding traditional customs. Yet, protest leader Raghavan Kulangara insisted these restrictions were unnecessary, pressing that the protest will persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)