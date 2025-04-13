Devotees Challenge Tradition: Breaking Boundaries at Kerala's Bhagawati Temple
A group of devotees in Kerala's Kasaragod district defied long-standing temple customs to enter Bhagawati temple's inner courtyard. The protest, organized by an action committee, aimed to challenge entry restrictions. Despite temple authorities' stance on preserving tradition, the committee vowed to continue their protest.
A band of devout worshippers took a bold step on Sunday, challenging centuries-old customs at the Bhagawati temple located in Kerala's Kasaragod district.
As part of a protest organized under an action committee, the group entered the inner courtyard, disregarding longstanding entrance restrictions faced by certain community sections. Despite opposition from temple authorities favoring tradition, protesters argue for change.
In light of last month's temple festival discourse, temple leaders affirmed their commitment to upholding traditional customs. Yet, protest leader Raghavan Kulangara insisted these restrictions were unnecessary, pressing that the protest will persist.
