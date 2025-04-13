Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy with Cultural Splendor

The Uttar Pradesh government is celebrating the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar with various events. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in cultural programs reflecting Ambedkar's contributions. The highlight includes a cultural event and an archival exhibition showcasing Ambedkar's life and values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:44 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ambitious celebration for the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, scheduled for Monday. The festivities began on Sunday, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to take part in the vibrant series of events planned across the state.

A major cultural program titled 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman' is set to be the focal point of the celebrations. This event will take place at the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial in Gomti Nagar on April 14, featuring folk artists from Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India to showcase performances honoring Dr. Ambedkar's life and contributions.

The celebratory events will also include an archival exhibition displaying rare documents and records, offering insights into Dr. Ambedkar's legacy and impact. Chief Minister Adityanath will pay tribute at the 'Samvidhan Shilpi' statue in Hazratganj, followed by a grand celebration at the Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha campus, celebrating the social reformer's enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

