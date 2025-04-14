Celebrating Vaisakhi: Bridging Borders with Faith and Festivity

Thousands of Sikhs converged in Pakistan this Monday to celebrate Vaisakhi, a pivotal harvest festival that marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. Primarily observed in Punjab and northern India, this year's festival witnessed a surge in visas, with over 6,500 granted to Indian devotees, highlighting an exceptional cross-border pilgrimage arrangement.

The centerpiece of the Vaisakhi celebration unfolded at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. This region, home to nine revered Sikh shrines like the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, lies about 75 kilometers west of Lahore, Pakistan.

Among the pilgrims was Rinko Kaur from Gujarat, India, who overcame her initial hesitance to find a warm welcome in Pakistan. With residents extending hospitality and warmth, she remarked on feeling like a celebrity. Kaur and many others plan further visits to sacred Sikh sites in Pakistan, despite initial reservations.

