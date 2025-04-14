Left Menu

Celebrating Ambedkar: Unveiling the Legacy of a Revolutionary Reformer

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:26 IST
Babasaheb Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, underscoring his critical role in India's political landscape. Yadav emphasized Ambedkar's unwavering stance against Article 370 and praised his contributions to the nation's democratic framework, noting his impact on social reform and education.

Addressing an audience in Mhow, Yadav highlighted the strides in literacy rates among Scheduled Castes, attributing them to Ambedkar's efforts. He also mentioned government plans to support the legacy of Ambedkar, including the development of memorials and initiatives like the Dr Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana for farmers.

Union Minister Savitri Thakur and others attended the event, which included the release of a new book on constitutional social justice. Underlining Ambedkar's global influence, speakers acknowledged his status as a pioneer who transcended caste and religious boundaries, inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

