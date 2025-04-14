Igniting Change: How J&K's 'Har Ghar Fire Fighter' Program is Transforming Fire Safety

The Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services Department has made significant strides in fire safety training under its 'Har Ghar Fire Fighter' program, reaching over 8.23 lakh individuals.

Between August 2022 and March 2025, the department organized 7,551 awareness events at various educational and health institutions, equipping participants with essential skills for fire prevention and first aid response.

This initiative underscores the theme 'Unite to ignite a fire-safe India,' focusing on community involvement and preparedness, while also honoring the contributions of valiant firefighters.

