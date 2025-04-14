Left Menu

Igniting Change: How J&K's 'Har Ghar Fire Fighter' Program is Transforming Fire Safety

The Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services Department has trained over 8.23 lakh individuals in fire prevention and first aid firefighting through the 'Har Ghar Fire Fighter' programme. The initiative, which includes public awareness programs across educational and health institutions, aims to create first responders in domestic fire incidents.

Igniting Change: How J&K's 'Har Ghar Fire Fighter' Program is Transforming Fire Safety
The Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services Department has made significant strides in fire safety training under its 'Har Ghar Fire Fighter' program, reaching over 8.23 lakh individuals.

Between August 2022 and March 2025, the department organized 7,551 awareness events at various educational and health institutions, equipping participants with essential skills for fire prevention and first aid response.

This initiative underscores the theme 'Unite to ignite a fire-safe India,' focusing on community involvement and preparedness, while also honoring the contributions of valiant firefighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

