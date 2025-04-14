Ambedkar's Legacy: Inspiration and Reflection

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commemorated the 134th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, an icon of perseverance and triumph, highlighting his central role in framing India's Constitution.

Patel marked the occasion with the announcement of a statewide campaign from April 14 to 24 to celebrate Ambedkar's contributions.

Stressing the vital lessons from Ambedkar's life, including the importance of education, study, and social consciousness, Patel urged emulation of Ambedkar's ideals, aligned with PM Modi's vision for social equality and a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)