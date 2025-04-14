Left Menu

Ambedkar's Legacy: Inspiration and Reflection

On Babasaheb Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel highlighted his influence as the Constitution's architect. Patel emphasized Ambedkar's dedication to equality and justice, announcing a statewide campaign to honor him. Ambedkar's principles on education and social justice remain pivotal for ongoing reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:22 IST
Ambedkar's Legacy: Inspiration and Reflection
Babasaheb Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commemorated the 134th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, an icon of perseverance and triumph, highlighting his central role in framing India's Constitution.

Patel marked the occasion with the announcement of a statewide campaign from April 14 to 24 to celebrate Ambedkar's contributions.

Stressing the vital lessons from Ambedkar's life, including the importance of education, study, and social consciousness, Patel urged emulation of Ambedkar's ideals, aligned with PM Modi's vision for social equality and a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025