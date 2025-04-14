School Dance Performance Sparks Controversy and Official Investigation

A dance performance held on a Sunday night at a primary school in Bari village has sparked controversy and an official inquiry. Videos of the performance, deemed offensive by some, surfaced on social media, showing women dancing on a stage with the school's name prominently displayed.

Hasayan Block Education Officer, Lakshmikant, confirmed an investigation has been initiated. A report will be submitted to higher authorities, determining subsequent actions. Lakshmikant emphasized that if education department staff are implicated, departmental actions will follow. The inquiry will also address the failure to seek necessary permission for the event.

The incident highlights concerns over unauthorized events in educational settings and underscores the importance of maintaining decorum and seeking appropriate permissions for any activities within school premises.

