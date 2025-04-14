Left Menu

BR Ambedkar's Vision: Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Dalit Welfare

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu vows to uplift Dalits, inspired by BR Ambedkar's ideals. He promises an Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme revival and more SC residential schools. Naidu highlights the NDA government's focus on combining welfare, development, and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:34 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, reaffirmed his government's commitment to Dalit welfare inspired by the ideals of BR Ambedkar during a public meeting in Guntur district.

Naidu announced the reintroduction of the Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme, enabling Scheduled Caste students to pursue education abroad, emphasizing the coalition government's priorities.

The CM also detailed plans for more residential schools for SC children and infrastructure improvements, aiming to provide every household with amenities like piped water, internet, and solar power.

