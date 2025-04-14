Remembering the Visionary: Ambedkar's Legacy Celebrated on 134th Birth Anniversary

The 134th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar was solemnly observed in the Sikkim Assembly on Monday, marking a day of reflection on his enduring legacy of social justice and equality.

The ceremony, orchestrated by the state Social Welfare Department alongside the All Sikkim Scheduled Caste Welfare Association (ASSCWA), received esteemed guests including Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. They joined together in venerating Ambedkar's lifelong crusade against caste discrimination.

In his address, Governor Mathur praised Dr. Ambedkar's dedication to Dalit rights and empowerment while celebrating his monumental impact on social, economic, and political realms. The day was further marked by the release of a 'Bhim Chetna Souvenir' and a significant announcement: the virtual laying of a foundation stone for a new Scheduled Caste hostel at Tadong's Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government Degree College.

(With inputs from agencies.)