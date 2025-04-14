From Struggle to Triumph: Celebrating Ambedkar's Legacy on His 134th Birth Anniversary
On Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Ambedkar's influence on social justice and the Indian Constitution. Adityanath emphasized the importance of education and fulfilling duties for protecting rights, urging youth to build a self-reliant India inspired by Ambedkar's ideals.
On the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the visionary leader's life, emphasizing that rights can only be defended when responsibilities are met. He was addressing students at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.
Adityanath hailed Ambedkar's contributions as deeply rooted in social justice, highlighting his role in India's democracy through the introduction of equal voting rights in 1952. The Chief Minister also urged the youth to strive for a self-reliant India, inspired by Ambedkar's ideals of education and equality.
The Chief Minister applauded the transformation in Uttar Pradesh's investment climate, crediting initiatives like the One District One Product scheme for boosting local employment. Reflecting on India's progress since 2014, he praised national initiatives enhancing economic and social welfare, while lauding the university for its academic achievements.
